SK Market: Monthly KAU auction fully subscribed for the first time in 18 months after govt slashes volume
Published 09:05 on March 13, 2024 / Last updated at 09:05 on March 13, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, South Korea
South Korea's monthly CO2 permit auction on Wednesday was overbid after the government's recently introduced flexible mechanism allowed volumes to be slashed, though the demand outlook remains blurry given persistent regulatory uncertainty.
South Korea's monthly CO2 permit auction on Wednesday was overbid after the government's recently introduced flexible mechanism allowed volumes to be slashed, though the demand outlook remains blurry given persistent regulatory uncertainty.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.