Research group launches publicly available offsets database
Published 22:41 on March 12, 2024 / Last updated at 22:41 on March 12, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A non-profit research team has released a publicly viewable database of global offset projects, streamlining pockets of incomparable information from various registries to help improve monitoring of the voluntary carbon market.
A non-profit research team has released a publicly viewable database of global offset projects, streamlining pockets of incomparable information from various registries to help improve monitoring of the voluntary carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.