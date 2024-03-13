‘Trial by media’ fears hit voluntary carbon market after Verra shuts out developer over magazine article
Published 05:00 on March 13, 2024 / Last updated at 02:18 on March 13, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary
Concerns have been raised about what some are calling 'trial by media' in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) after Verra said it froze the registry account of a developer in the wake of allegations made in a magazine article because it was a ‘unique situation’, contrary to the standard body’s usual protocol.
