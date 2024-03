‘Trial by media’ fears hit voluntary carbon market after Verra shuts out developer over magazine article

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Concerns have been raised about what some are calling 'trial by media' in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) after Verra said it froze the registry account of a developer in the wake of allegations made in a magazine article because it was a ‘unique situation’, contrary to the standard body’s usual protocol.