INTERVIEW: Cement maker explores offshore CO2 storage, eyes credit sales from carbon mineralisation
Published 13:30 on March 12, 2024 / Last updated at 13:30 on March 12, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Americas, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary
A multinational cement maker is working with partners to develop ways to store its CO2 in offshore reservoirs in Europe, while supporting the development of carbon mineralisation technologies from which it could generate carbon credits.
A multinational cement maker is working with partners to develop ways to store its CO2 in offshore reservoirs in Europe, while supporting the development of carbon mineralisation technologies from which it could generate carbon credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.