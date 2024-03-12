North Sea’s largest oil and gas countries failing to phase out production in line with 1.5C -report
Published 12:22 on March 12, 2024 / Last updated at 13:38 on March 12, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, International
The approval of oil and gas projects in the North Sea’s five-biggest producing countries — Norway, the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Germany — could lead to billions of tonnes in new carbon emissions, according to NGO analysis published on Tuesday.
