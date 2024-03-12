Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:15 on March 12, 2024 / Last updated at 12:15 on March 12, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EU carbon allowance prices were modestly weaker on Tuesday, clawing back early losses when the daily auction cleared at a premium to the spot, before giving up most of the rally just before midday, while energy markets fell for a fifth day due to a persistently bearish fundamental outlook.
EU carbon allowance prices were modestly weaker on Tuesday, clawing back early losses when the daily auction cleared at a premium to the spot, before giving up most of the rally just before midday, while energy markets fell for a fifth day due to a persistently bearish fundamental outlook.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.