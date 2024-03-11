Russia-Ukraine war to trigger cropland expansion worldwide, study says

The Russian invasion of Ukraine could lead to cropland expanding over eight million hectares worldwide, driving biodiversity loss as far away as the Americas, a study has estimated.

Shrinking food exports from Russia and Ukraine will prompt farmers in other countries to boost production, potentially leading to deforestation and other ecosystem damage, according to the research led by Li Chai, professor at Beijing’s China Agricultural University, and published in Nature Sustainability.

“Traditional research on war focused on the impacts inside the war zones. This study revealed that the war would have cascading impacts on cropland expansion and biodiversity loss worldwide,” Jianguo Liu, paper co-author and professor at Michigan State University, told Carbon Pulse.

“The majority of the biodiversity impacts would occur in countries that are distant from war zones, such as the US, Spain, France, India, and Brazil,” Li Chai said.

Researchers estimated that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine could trigger a global cropland expansion of 8.48 mln ha, with the bulk of the impact hitting cereal and oilseed-producing regions.

These includes the North American prairie, the Danubian Plain, the Murray-Darling basin, and biodiversity hotspots such as Brazil’s Cerrado, the Mediterranean Basin, and Indonesian island Java.

“These areas are susceptible to profit-driven cropland expansion when the prices of cereals and oilseeds increase as a result of reduced exports from Ukraine,” researchers explained.

Land conversion due to the war could lead to the regional extinction of 31,396 non-endemic species, and the global extinction of 486 endemic species per year, according to the paper.

The expansion of agricultural land – regarded as the primary driver of biodiversity loss, particularly in the tropics – would mainly affect grasslands (82.6%) and forests (17.07%) across the United States, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Spain, France, Argentina, India, and Romania.

Source: Nature Sustainability paper

DISRUPTED

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in Feb. 2022, Ukraine’s agricultural exports have been severely disrupted, with most ports affected by the conflict, including its largest harbour in Odesa.

In June 2022, the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) was negotiated to ensure Ukraine’s grain could be shipped from the southern ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi via Turkish waterway Bosphorus. However, the agreement collapsed in mid-2023.

Russia’s withdrawal from the BSGI could more than double the cropland expansion and biodiversity loss, the study said.

“If the conflict deteriorates further – that is, no exports from Russia and Ukraine – cropland expansion and biodiversity loss would increase by up to 2.9 and around 4.5 times, respectively.”

“While current attention predominantly centres on the impact of the war on food supply and price, we urge that the damage to the natural world should also be brought to the forefront, as this damage is often irreversible with short timespans.”

According to the study, once natural land is converted to cropland, biodiversity will take approximately 350 years to recover.

Agriculture expansion is the primary driver of deforestation, forest degradation, and biodiversity loss, as confirmed by a separate study published by the UN Environment Programme earlier this month. Agriculture has accounted for almost 75% of land-related biodiversity impacts globally, it estimated.

By Sergio Colombo – sergio@carbon-pulse.com

