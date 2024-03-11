Exchange to imminently launch CORSIA, REDD+ voluntary carbon futures
Published 16:26 on March 11, 2024 / Last updated at 16:26 on March 11, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A Singapore-based exchange is expected to be 'weeks away' from launching two physically-settled voluntary carbon futures contracts, one focused on units eligible for the current phase of CORSIA, and the second on jurisdictional REDD+ credits.
A Singapore-based exchange is expected to be 'weeks away' from launching two physically-settled voluntary carbon futures contracts, one focused on units eligible for the current phase of CORSIA, and the second on jurisdictional REDD+ credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.