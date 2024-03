UK’s CCUS ambitions would lock in higher costs and emissions -report

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The UK government's plan to build up carbon capture, usage, and storage is based on outdated and unrealistic assumptions and risks locking consumers into expensive and fossil fuel-based technologies when cleaner alternatives exist, according to analysis released on Wednesday.