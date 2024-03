‘Carbon neutral’ fee charged by ride-hailing company risks greenwashing -NGO

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



A charge imposed on ride-hailing customers in Southeast Asia to mitigate the climate impact of their travel is backed by dodgy voluntary carbon credits and subjects the company to potential claims of greenwashing, according to an investigation by a local non-profit.