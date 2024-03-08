‘Carbon neutral’ fee charged by ride-hailing company risks greenwashing -NGO
Published 17:00 on March 8, 2024 / Last updated at 17:00 on March 8, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
A charge imposed on ride-hailing customers in Southeast Asia to mitigate the climate impact of their travel is backed by dodgy voluntary carbon credits and subjects the company to potential claims of greenwashing, according to an investigation by a local non-profit.
