Cost of nature loss much higher than governments estimate, study shows

Government decision-making methods have fallen short of assessing the actual monetary value of ecosystem services by up to 180%, a study has shown.

The research, led by a University of Hamburg academic and published in Science, outlined a new approach for calculating the benefits of preserving nature, making biodiversity loss more visible in public policies.

So far, countries have given partial monetary value to some ecosystem services, the benefits that people derive from ecosystems such as the filtering of air and the pollination of crops. According to the authors, the existing valuation methods are insufficient.

“Our study highlights that the present value of scarce ecosystems is higher than estimated, with previous approaches assuming benefits to be constant over time,” lead author Moritz Drupp told Carbon Pulse.

“This implies that projects with negative environmental consequences will become less attractive when evaluated in benefit-cost analyses. Likewise, projects that prevent a loss of nature will become more attractive.”

Governments are taking steps to incorporate the value of ecosystem services into policy planning frameworks, as they implement the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) and strive to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals, researchers noted.

“Our proposed approach will help governments to make a better case for the GBF, as the benefits of conservation are higher than previously suggested,” Drupp added.

ADJUSTMENTS

According to the study, there are two factors that governments must take into account in their analysis – the increase in monetary value of nature over time as human income increases, and the likely deterioration in biodiversity.

On the one hand, the growth in wealth – reflected in real per capita GDP increasing by around 2% per year – will make people more willing to invest in nature conservation. On the other hand, ecosystem services are poised to become more valuable the scarcer they get.

Over-harvesting, climate change, and habitat destruction are among the reasons why many ecosystem services are in decline, researchers underlined. Global forest areas and populations of threatened species are also on a downward trend.

“Even if nature is preserved in current conditions, ecosystem services would become scarcer relative to real income or market goods, both of which continue to grow,” the study noted.

Drupp explained that once these factors are considered, cost-benefit analyses must assign ecosystem services a far higher value – over 130% higher, just considering income increases expected over the next 100 years.

If governments take into account also the impact of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List Index for threatened species, the value increase could reach as much as 180%, the study said.

“Accounting for the effects of growing real income and increasing real scarcities of ecosystems thus clearly matters, and will make projects that have long-term positive effects on ecosystem services more attractive,” the study said.

Coral reefs, the most biodiverse marine ecosystems, can be a specific example of how nature services will become more valuable the scarcer they become, said study author Frank Venmans from the London School of Economics.

“These are expected to decline in area and biodiversity as the climate changes, meaning that the remaining reefs will be much more valuable than today, and even more so as household incomes rise. This matters when we assess coral reef preservation with long-lasting effects,” he said.

The concept of placing monetary value on nature is gaining increasing traction, with the US government releasing guidelines to support public agencies on the topic in their benefit-cost analyses last week, but remains a relatively novel concept.

By Giada Ferraglioni – giada@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter ***