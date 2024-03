ICE to launch “mini-EUA” contract to attract wider participation, including from smaller investors

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



ICE Endex is to launch a new "mini" EU Allowance futures contract in an effort to capture demand from shippers and smaller emitters in the ETS, and possibly even retail investors keen to gain exposure to the carbon market as supply tightens significantly towards 2030.