ICE to launch “mini-EUA” contract to attract wider participation, including from smaller investors
Published 15:17 on March 8, 2024 / Last updated at 15:17 on March 8, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping
ICE Endex is to launch a new "mini" EU Allowance futures contract in an effort to capture demand from shippers and smaller emitters in the ETS, and possibly even retail investors keen to gain exposure to the carbon market as supply tightens significantly towards 2030.
