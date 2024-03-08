Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:23 on March 8, 2024 / Last updated at 12:23 on March 8, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon permit prices fluctuated either side of unchanged on Friday morning, reflecting fatigue and a lack of direction among traders, after a week of volatility in both directions that has generated the widest five-day trading range in two months.
