Africa > CF ASIA: Managing reputational risks difficult but vital, carbon developer says

CF ASIA: Managing reputational risks difficult but vital, carbon developer says

Published 09:57 on March 8, 2024  /  Last updated at 09:57 on March 8, 2024  / Mark Tilly /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

The potential reputational risks for carbon project developers partnering with corrupt or problematic governments are "challenging, but necessary" in order to continue the work of protecting nature within their borders, a project developer told a panel Friday.
The potential reputational risks for carbon project developers partnering with corrupt or problematic governments are "challenging, but necessary" in order to continue the work of protecting nature within their borders, a project developer told a panel Friday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.