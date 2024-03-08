CF ASIA: Japan considers inclusion of international CDR projects in domestic carbon market
Published 10:05 on March 8, 2024 / Last updated at 10:05 on March 8, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Voluntary
Japan is assessing the possibility of including credits generated from international carbon dioxide removal (CDR) projects in the domestic carbon market, and should see more clarity within this year, a conference heard Friday.
Japan is assessing the possibility of including credits generated from international carbon dioxide removal (CDR) projects in the domestic carbon market, and should see more clarity within this year, a conference heard Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.