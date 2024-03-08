CF ASIA: Australia seen unlikely to need or want international units under Safeguard Mechanism

Published 03:44 on March 8, 2024 / Last updated at 03:44 on March 8, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, Voluntary

Australia is unlikely to open its carbon markets to international operators thanks to likely adequate or too much domestic supply, and a powerful agricultural lobby that would oppose any move to do so, according to analysts.