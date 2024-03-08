WCI Markets: CCAs head lower with WCA sell-off post Q1 auction
Published 01:24 on March 8, 2024 / Last updated at 01:24 on March 8, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
California Carbon Allowance (CCAs) prices have reversed direction to return to their post-auction lows, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) took a hit after the state attempted to clarify the implications of a voter-led initiative that could upend the cap-and-trade scheme.
California Carbon Allowance (CCAs) prices have reversed direction to return to their post-auction lows, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) took a hit after the state attempted to clarify the implications of a voter-led initiative that could upend the cap-and-trade scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.