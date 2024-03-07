Galicia presents carbon market decree for consultation as regional voluntary schemes emerge in Spain
Published 17:04 on March 7, 2024 / Last updated at 17:07 on March 7, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
The autonomous region of Galicia in Spain opened legislation to structure a local voluntary carbon market (VCM) for public consultation on Wednesday, following a similar regional initiative announced by Catalonia in December and in time with Murcia’s proposal on Tuesday.
The autonomous region of Galicia in Spain opened legislation to structure a local voluntary carbon market (VCM) for public consultation on Wednesday, following a similar regional initiative announced by Catalonia in December and in time with Murcia’s proposal on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.