EU27 formally backs exit plan from controversial Energy Charter Treaty

The Council of EU member states on Thursday backed a compromise proposal by the Belgian EU Presidency laying out a procedure for the bloc to quit the 1990s Energy Charter Treaty, which has attracted criticism from EU governments for hampering attempts to phase out fossil fuels.