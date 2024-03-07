FEATURE: EU’s carbon removal certification law paves way for negative emissions in waste-to-energy sector
Published 12:38 on March 7, 2024 / Last updated at 12:43 on March 7, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS, International
The waste-to-energy sector welcomed a political agreement last month on the EU’s Carbon Removal Certification Framework (CRCF), saying the first incinerators fitted with carbon capture technology could see the light as soon as 2028-29, after their inclusion in the EU ETS.
