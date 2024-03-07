Euro Markets: EUAs post modest drop in volatile trading as profit-taking and new shorts compete
Published 17:15 on March 7, 2024 / Last updated at 17:27 on March 7, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices swung violently for a second day on Thursday as continued short covering sustained the market after a weak auction, pushing it above key technical resistance levels, before longer term shorts reasserted themselves in the afternoon and unwound the day's gains.
European carbon prices swung violently for a second day on Thursday as continued short covering sustained the market after a weak auction, pushing it above key technical resistance levels, before longer term shorts reasserted themselves in the afternoon and unwound the day's gains.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.