CF ASIA: South Korea plans to launch carbon-linked financial product, market reaction may be lukewarm
Published 10:26 on March 7, 2024 / Last updated at 10:26 on March 7, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, South Korea
South Korea is set to introduce carbon market-linked financial products targeting retail investors this year, the first in Asia to do so, though the new policy may not arouse much interest in the over-supplied market, experts told Carbon Pulse.
South Korea is set to introduce carbon market-linked financial products targeting retail investors this year, the first in Asia to do so, though the new policy may not arouse much interest in the over-supplied market, experts told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.