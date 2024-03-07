PNG REDD+ carbon project hits another road block
Published 03:47 on March 7, 2024 / Last updated at 03:47 on March 7, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Australian resources company Mayur Resources is facing further trouble getting its REDD+ project in Papua New Guinea off the ground, as the country’s National Forestry Authority (NFA) continues to attempt to cancel its permits, the company announced Thursday.
Australian resources company Mayur Resources is facing further trouble getting its REDD+ project in Papua New Guinea off the ground, as the country’s National Forestry Authority (NFA) continues to attempt to cancel its permits, the company announced Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.