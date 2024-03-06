Europe set to spend €84 bln on new gas import infrastructure, despite climate goals -report
Published 13:17 on March 6, 2024 / Last updated at 13:17 on March 6, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, International
A total of €84 billion is slated to be spent on new gas import infrastructure despite the EU's climate targets, with projects in Germany, Italy, and Greece accounting for more than half of the expenditure, according to analysis by the Global Energy Monitor.
A total of €84 billion is slated to be spent on new gas import infrastructure despite the EU's climate targets, with projects in Germany, Italy, and Greece accounting for more than half of the expenditure, according to analysis by the Global Energy Monitor.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.