Europe set to spend €84 bln on new gas import infrastructure, despite climate goals -report

Published 13:17 on March 6, 2024 / Last updated at 13:17 on March 6, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, International

A total of €84 billion is slated to be spent on new gas import infrastructure despite the EU's climate targets, with projects in Germany, Italy, and Greece accounting for more than half of the expenditure, according to analysis by the Global Energy Monitor.