PREVIEW: Washington’s Q1 carbon allowance auction mired in uncertainty, discouraging speculator bidders
Published 01:10 on March 6, 2024 / Last updated at 01:11 on March 6, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US
Washington’s first carbon permit auction for 2024 holds little incentive for participation from speculators, they said, given the uncertainty from a voter initiative that seeks to unravel the state's cap-and-invest programme.
