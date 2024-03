PREVIEW: Washington’s Q1 carbon allowance auction mired in uncertainty, discouraging speculator bidders

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Washington’s first carbon permit auction for 2024 holds little incentive for participation from speculators, they said, given the uncertainty from a voter initiative that seeks to unravel the state's cap-and-invest programme.