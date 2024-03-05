Connecticut legislators propose wide-ranging climate bill
Published 23:21 on March 5, 2024 / Last updated at 23:21 on March 5, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A group of Connecticut legislators have introduced a bill designed to address climate change across multiple sectors, calling for the raising of emissions reductions targets, the inclusion of carbon sequestration in state mitigation strategies, and the promotion of nature-based solutions, amongst other measures.
