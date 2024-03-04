Italy to map all coastal habitats in marine ecosystem restoration push

Italy has begun the “unprecedented” process of mapping its entire 7,500-km coast through remote and acoustic technologies in an attempt to better inform public conservation and restoration policies.

The €400-million programme, which started in March and will be completed by June 2026, is carried out by the government’s Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA) as a part of the wider Marine Ecosystem Restoration (MER) project, funded through resources allocated to the Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

“In less than two years, this project aims at mapping for the first time the integral coastal habitat of Italy,” Giordano Giorgi, project director at ISPRA and MER, told Carbon Pulse.

ISPRA will leverage a mix of mapping methodologies, including light detection and range technology (Lidar), an advanced remote command and control system developed by Netherlands-based geodata specialist Fugro.

“We’ll use a set of technologies, including the Lidar sensor, designed to send electromagnetic waves in water reaching 50 meters under the sea,” Giorgi said.

Through Lidar, it is possible to have a visual representation of the habitats covering 10,200 square kilometres, he explained.

To validate the data collected via Lidar, ISPRA will harness acoustic technologies and a remote operating vehicle (ROV) capable of diving 4,000 metres under the surface for direct observation of the ecosystems.

“This means we can collect important information about crucial habitats, starting from the Posidonia oceanica and the Cymodocea nodosa,” the project leader said.

Known as “the lungs of the Mediterranean”, Posidionia oceanica is the most widespread seagrass species in the area. It only lives in the Mediterranean sea, and is considered crucial for carbon sinking, lowering pH values during the day, and storing carbon in the sediment underneath its meadows.

UNKNOWN HABITATS

“Right now, our mapping is incomplete, based on data older than 20 years. We basically have no idea of the situation,” Giorgi said.

Mapping technologies have been recognised by the UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) as a critical tool for countries to identify where to protect, manage, and restore their ecosystems as set by the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) targets.

“Since we will also investigate deep sea habitats, with more than 72 seamounts to be mapped at a depth ranging from 500 to 2,000 metres, we will have a complete picture of our marine biodiversity for the first time. It is a tremendous increment of our knowledge, considering that we have the mapping of just three seamounts in the Ligurian sea to date,” said Giorgi.

Spatial data and tools can help countries identify where urgent action is needed, thus providing critical support in achieving GBF targets – including Target 1, which requires countries to conduct integrated biodiversity-inclusive spatial planning to address land and sea use change.

“Collecting spatial data will help us prevent coastal erosion, which is a dramatic issue in Italian ecosystems,” Giorgi underlined.

“The MER project represents a milestone in marine ecosystem restoration,” Mark Heine, Fugro’s CEO, said in a statement.

“Our geodata for this transformative project will support the conservation and restoration of Italy’s coastal and marine ecosystems for generations to come, spearheading the drive towards a sustainable future for Italy’s marine heritage.”

By Giada Ferraglioni – giada@carbon-pulse.com

