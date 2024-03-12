FEATURE: Industry-led emissions reporting for financial institutions outpaces EU regulations
Published 15:40 on March 12, 2024 / Last updated at 15:40 on March 12, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, Voluntary
An industry partnership that develops guidelines for financial institutions to disclose their Scope 3 value chain emissions is fast gaining momentum for both voluntary and mandatory reporting, with parts incorporated into EU regulations even as the bloc postpones issuing its own sector-specific guidelines.
An industry partnership that develops guidelines for financial institutions to disclose their Scope 3 value chain emissions is fast gaining momentum for both voluntary and mandatory reporting, with parts incorporated into EU regulations even as the bloc postpones issuing its own sector-specific guidelines.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.