Economists pitch CBAM update focused only on carbon leakage
Published 15:02 on March 4, 2024 / Last updated at 15:02 on March 4, 2024 / Carbon Pulse / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, International
A group of economists has put forward ideas to revise the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), arguing the law could be simplified by focusing only on preventing ‘carbon leakage’ across the entire economy rather than addressing specific sectors for which carbon emissions data may be hard to come by.
A group of economists has put forward ideas to revise the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), arguing the law could be simplified by focusing only on preventing ‘carbon leakage’ across the entire economy rather than addressing specific sectors for which carbon emissions data may be hard to come by.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.