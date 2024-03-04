Economists pitch CBAM update focused only on carbon leakage

Published 15:02 on March 4, 2024 / Last updated at 15:02 on March 4, 2024 / Carbon Pulse / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, International

A group of economists has put forward ideas to revise the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), arguing the law could be simplified by focusing only on preventing ‘carbon leakage’ across the entire economy rather than addressing specific sectors for which carbon emissions data may be hard to come by.