Mix of CCS, nuclear, geothermal, and wind power needed to decarbonise Poland -analysis
Published 14:05 on March 4, 2024 / Last updated at 14:05 on March 4, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS, International
The EU’s third-biggest carbon emitter, Poland, will need to almost double the amount of wind capacity it is currently installing annually, as well as use CCS, nuclear, and geothermal energy in order to reach net zero emissions by 2050, according to new research.
The EU’s third-biggest carbon emitter, Poland, will need to almost double the amount of wind capacity it is currently installing annually, as well as use CCS, nuclear, and geothermal energy in order to reach net zero emissions by 2050, according to new research.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.