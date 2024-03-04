Mix of CCS, nuclear, geothermal, and wind power needed to decarbonise Poland -analysis

Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS, International

The EU’s third-biggest carbon emitter, Poland, will need to almost double the amount of wind capacity it is currently installing annually, as well as use CCS, nuclear, and geothermal energy in order to reach net zero emissions by 2050, according to new research.