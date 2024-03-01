February voluntary carbon credit retirements keep market on track to reach 233 mln this year

Retirements of credits from the four largest voluntary carbon registries reached nearly 18 million last month and were almost equal to issuances in February, maintaining the momentum seen in January, data from the Carbon Pulse VCM Portal shows.