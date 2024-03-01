UNEP warns surging natural resource forecast could derail biodiversity targets

Extraction of natural resources, including crops, wood, and minerals, is set to increase by 60% by 2060, with devastating effects on biodiversity, unless bold actions are taken, a report has found.

Rising trends in resource use have continued or even accelerated since 2019, threatening to derail the achievement of climate and nature goals, including those in the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), according to the 2024 Global Resources Outlook, released on Friday by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

“In order to deliver on … the targets and obligations under multilateral environmental agreements, resource use and management need to be explicitly integrated at the core of efforts to fight climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution,” said the report.

According to the analysis, growing and harvesting biomass – such as crops and wood – contributed over 90% to global biodiversity loss and water stress, with a handful of industrial sectors responsible for the largest shares of biodiversity loss.

Agriculture continued to be the primary driver of land-related biodiversity impacts, accounting for almost 75% of them, followed by forestry with 23%, the report said.

Product-wise, food was responsible for over two-thirds of biodiversity impacts worldwide, followed by wood, paper, biochemicals, and textile production.

GLOBAL SOUTH IMPACTS

Biodiversity impacts mainly materialised at the beginning of the value chain, disproportionately affecting countries in the so-called Global South, the report emphasised.

“In 2022, more than half of global land-related biodiversity loss occurred in Africa and Latin America, but less than 10% of global value-added was generated in these regions,” researchers found.

“Conversely, almost half of the global value-added was generated in Europe and North America, although less than 10% of global water stress and biodiversity loss happened in these regions.”

The highest rates of biodiversity loss were observed in Madagascar, Central America, Brazil, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, Sub-Saharan Africa, South-Western Australia, and the Northern shore of the Mediterranean Sea and the Iberian Peninsula.

Negative numbers (blue to green colours) indicate biodiversity recovery, while positive numbers (yellow, red to purple colours) indicate biodiversity loss through land-use change. Source: UNEP

“Proper supply chain management for biomass is needed,” the report said.

“If, for example, biomass yields are decreasing as a result of land reconversion or extensification, imports to meet the supply gap should come from areas where biodiversity impacts are low.”

Under the current scenario, food and fibre biomass extraction is poised to increase by 80% from 2020 levels by 2060.

The area of agricultural land is also expected to grow by 5%, displacing native habitats and fuelling biodiversity loss.

CLIMATE IMPACTS

Indeed, the world’s developed countries are responsible for generating 10 times the climate impacts of low-income nations, the report said.

Since 1970, materials used on average per person per day have grown from 23 to 39 kg, the report found. That resource extraction and processing account for over 60% of planet-warming emissions, along with 40% of the health-related impacts of air pollution.

At the same time, per capita resource use and related environmental impacts in low-income countries has remained relatively low and almost unchanged since 1995.

The forecast increase in resource usage could affect economic prosperity and human well-being, the report warned.

SUSTAINABLE BY 2030

To address this risk and bend the curve, researchers called for urgently defining sustainable paths for resource use, and delivering adequate financial, trade, and economic incentives.

“Bold policy action is critical to phase out unsustainable activities, speed up responsible and innovative ways of meeting human needs, and create conditions conducive to social acceptance and equity within the necessary transitions.”

Researchers recommended the adoption of four policy packages, spanning resource efficiency, climate and energy, food and land, and just transition, and including:

Resource tax and revenue-neutral ecological tax reforms

Investments in resource efficiency innovation

Efficient and sustainable settlements, shelter, and building materials

More compact and sustainable urban forms and transport modes

Price on carbon and early deployment of carbon removal technologies

Renewable energy, electrification, and energy efficiency

Nature protection and restoration

Reduced water stress

Healthy diets with convergence to less average meat and dairy

Reduced food waste

Global resource and carbon dividend

No net economic loss from sustainability transitions

They developed a model to estimate the potential impact of these policies on resource use at a global level. Under this scenario, global resource use could stabilise in 2030, and start declining in 2045, they said.

Where consumption levels are very high, greater focus on lowering resource and material consumption levels to complement action on production and resource efficiency can reduce the projected growth in resource use by one third, the report estimated.

Systemic shifts could lead to peak resource extraction by 2040, before figures decrease to only 20% above 2020 levels by 2060, causing a cascade effect. Greenhouse gas emissions would drop by over 80%, stocks of transport-related materials and building materials would fall by 50 and 25% respectively, and land-use for agriculture would fall by 5%.

“The pathway towards sustainability is increasingly steep and narrow, and the window of opportunity is closing. The key question is no longer whether a transformation towards global sustainable resource consumption and production is necessary, but how to make it happen now,” UNEP said in a statement.

“Addressing this reality, based on evolving concepts of a just transition, is an essential part of any credible and justifiable way forward.”

By Sergio Colombo – sergio@carbon-pulse.com – and Emanuela Barbiroglio – emanuela@carbon-pulse.com

