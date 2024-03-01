Global energy-related CO2 emissions up, but lower than expected -IEA
Published 11:04 on March 1, 2024 / Last updated at 11:04 on March 1, 2024 / Helen Clark / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, US
The world’s energy-related CO2 emissions rose 1.1%, or 400 million tonnes, to hit new highs in 2023, but would have been even higher were it not for rapid uptake of cleaner energy, whose installation rose 75% over 2022 alone to 540 gigawatts, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Friday.
