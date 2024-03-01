PREVIEW: Transport carbon accounting rules set for key EU vote

Published 11:10 on March 1, 2024

Lawmakers in the European Parliament are voting on Monday a proposal to harmonise the way carbon emissions from transport are counted across the EU, with debates focusing on the choice of methodology and whether to include emissions from international freight.