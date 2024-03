Verra consults on voluntary carbon capture and storage crediting methodology

Published 10:21 on March 1, 2024 / Last updated at 10:21 on March 1, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Other APAC, US, Voluntary

Voluntary carbon market standard Verra has opened a public consultation on draft tools and modules intended for use under its methodology for carbon capture and storage (CCS), it announced Friday.