Knowledge hub launched to advance nature-based solutions across UK

Oxford University’s Nature-based Solutions Initiative (NbSI) has introduced a new Knowledge Hub to enhance the implementation and scaling up of high-quality nature-based solutions (NBS) across the UK.

This comprehensive platform, facilitated by funding from Oxford’s Agile Initiative, provides a wide array of cross-disciplinary tools, guides, and policy briefs aimed at informing stakeholders – including practitioners, local land management bodies, and policymakers – about the latest science and best practices in NBS, NbSI said in an announcement Thursday.

Developed in collaboration with a diverse group of experts and practitioners from various sectors such as government, NGOs, academia, and community organisations, the Knowledge Hub was designed to ensure the practicality and relevance of its resources for those involved in NBS projects.

Tools such as the ‘Recipe for Engagement’ guide, Biodiversity & Soil Health Metrics Tool, and a Mapping Opportunities feature, among others, are intended to support the collaborative, participatory, and democratic governance of NBS projects, help design effective monitoring strategies, and identify local nature recovery opportunities, NbSI said.

The Hub also includes an interactive platform showcasing case studies of successful NBS implementations in the UK, a searchable database of major funding options available for NBS projects, and a compilation of guidance documents for executing NBS.

Furthermore, policy briefs produced by the research team offer insights into integrating NBS into policy effectively, NbSi added.

This initiative is expected to empower a wide range of stakeholders engaged in NBS, from those conducting on-the-ground projects to those in advisory, consultancy, or policy-making roles, aiming to facilitate the building of natural capital and the strategic support for NBS initiatives at both local and national levels.

Founded in 2017, NbSi is an international and interdisciplinary team of natural and social scientists, mathematicians and economists seeking to apply impactful research to shape policy and practice on NBS through research, teaching and engagement with policymakers and practitioners.

news@carbon-pulse.com