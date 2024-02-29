South Dakota legislature approves suite of carbon pipeline bills
Published 21:18 on February 29, 2024 / Last updated at 21:25 on February 29, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary
A controversial Senate bill, which reduces local control regarding CO2 pipeline projects, now awaits a final decision by Governor Kristi Noem (R), while two House bills, pertaining to landowners in the crosshairs of pipelines, now await a vote on the Senate floor.
