ICVCM revises down number of voluntary credits assessed for integrity stamp, but promises quick turnaround

Nearly all the assessements of voluntary carbon market methodologies currently under review for the Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) stamp of high integrity, accounting for some 850 million credits, will be concluded by the end of September, the Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Markets (ICVCM) told Carbon Pulse on Thursday.