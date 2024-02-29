California DEBs offset prices remain at record highs, issuance lags
Published 00:38 on February 29, 2024 / Last updated at 00:38 on February 29, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
California offsets offering direct environmental benefits (DEBs) to the state command high prices even as year-to-date issuance trails last year’s levels for the same time, data published by state regulator ARB on Wednesday showed.
California offsets offering direct environmental benefits (DEBs) to the state command high prices even as year-to-date issuance trails last year’s levels for the same time, data published by state regulator ARB on Wednesday showed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.