Voluntary standard unveils new forest carbon crediting methodology
Published 16:09 on February 28, 2024 / Last updated at 16:09 on February 28, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Voluntary
A voluntary carbon standard has opened a consultation on a new afforestation, reforestation, and revegetation methodology, weeks after it had announced it will exclusively focus on crediting nature-based solutions and move away from older UN crediting programmes.
A voluntary carbon standard has opened a consultation on a new afforestation, reforestation, and revegetation methodology, weeks after it had announced it will exclusively focus on crediting nature-based solutions and move away from older UN crediting programmes.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.