Cuba to offer financial incentive for CO2 removals from improved forest management
Published 16:26 on February 28, 2024 / Last updated at 16:26 on February 28, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Climate Talks, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
Cuba has legislated financial incentives to generate CO2 removals via improved forest management (IFM) through a certification process mediated by the government, according to a resolution published in the country’s Official Gazette on Feb. 21.
