South Pole appoints sustainable finance expert as new CEO
Published 09:30 on February 28, 2024 / Last updated at 09:30 on February 28, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
Large voluntary carbon project developer and investor South Pole has appointed the former head of sustainable finance at HSBC as its new CEO, the firm announced Wednesday.
Large voluntary carbon project developer and investor South Pole has appointed the former head of sustainable finance at HSBC as its new CEO, the firm announced Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.