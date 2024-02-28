Indonesia muddies the waters with ‘green’ coal claims -think tank
Published 07:57 on February 28, 2024 / Last updated at 08:58 on February 28, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Other APAC
Indonesia’s captive coal-fired power stations cannot reasonably be listed as new, clean energy even if they are used in mineral processing for the battery supply chain, a think tank said Tuesday in response to the Southeast Asian country’s recently proposed sustainable finance taxonomy.
