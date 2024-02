FEATURE: Steelmakers brace for end of free EU carbon allowances

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Traditional steelmakers say they will have to spend €3 billion on additional EUAs until 2030 to comply with the European Commission's newly proposed free allocation rules, which aim to promote the cleanest methods of reducing iron ore for steelmaking.