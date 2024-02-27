Carbon pricing most effective tax policy for reaching US emissions reductions goal -report
Published 23:58 on February 27, 2024 / Last updated at 23:58 on February 27, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, International, US
The implementation of a carbon fee alongside the continuation of Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax credits would yield the most significant and cost-effective emissions reductions for the US, according to modelling results published Tuesday by a DC-based think tank.
