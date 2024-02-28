Financed emissions reporting standard partners with sustainability data portal
Published 09:00 on February 28, 2024 / Last updated at 16:50 on February 27, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
An initiative set up to define reporting standards for financed emissions is partnering with a provider of sustainability information to address issues with data gaps, according to a press release issued Wednesday.
An initiative set up to define reporting standards for financed emissions is partnering with a provider of sustainability information to address issues with data gaps, according to a press release issued Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.