New hydrogen-producing plant will demonstrate how to cut CO2 removal costs

Published 14:38 on February 27, 2024 / Last updated at 14:38 on February 27, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, US, Voluntary

A project developer has unveiled plans for a demonstration ocean-based hydrogen plant in Singapore that will show how durable carbon dioxide removal (CDR) costs can fall below $100 per tonne before 2030, the company announced Tuesday.