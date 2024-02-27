New hydrogen-producing plant will demonstrate how to cut CO2 removal costs
Published 14:38 on February 27, 2024 / Last updated at 14:38 on February 27, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, US, Voluntary
A project developer has unveiled plans for a demonstration ocean-based hydrogen plant in Singapore that will show how durable carbon dioxide removal (CDR) costs can fall below $100 per tonne before 2030, the company announced Tuesday.
A project developer has unveiled plans for a demonstration ocean-based hydrogen plant in Singapore that will show how durable carbon dioxide removal (CDR) costs can fall below $100 per tonne before 2030, the company announced Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.