EU lawmakers warn against war budget taking money off clean industries
Published 19:49 on February 27, 2024 / Last updated at 19:49 on February 27, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, International
The European Parliament approved on Tuesday a revision of the bloc’s long-term budget, with some lawmakers warning the European Commission against an excessive deployment of capital to support Ukraine that would leave a shortage of funding for industrial decarbonisation.
The European Parliament approved on Tuesday a revision of the bloc’s long-term budget, with some lawmakers warning the European Commission against an excessive deployment of capital to support Ukraine that would leave a shortage of funding for industrial decarbonisation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.