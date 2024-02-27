EU nature law still alive amid tensions on the Green Deal 100 days before election
Published 16:47 on February 27, 2024 / Last updated at 16:47 on February 27, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Biodiversity, EMEA, EU ETS
A bill to restore at least 20% of the EU’s land and seas by 2030 got the final green light by the European Parliament on Tuesday, amid tensions within the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) group, which is seeking to portray itself as the farmer's party as EU elections approach on 6-9 June.
A bill to restore at least 20% of the EU’s land and seas by 2030 got the final green light by the European Parliament on Tuesday, amid tensions within the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) group, which is seeking to portray itself as the farmer's party as EU elections approach on 6-9 June.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.