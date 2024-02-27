EU nature law still alive amid tensions on the Green Deal 100 days before election

Published 16:47 on February 27, 2024 / Last updated at 16:47 on February 27, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Biodiversity, EMEA, EU ETS

A bill to restore at least 20% of the EU’s land and seas by 2030 got the final green light by the European Parliament on Tuesday, amid tensions within the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) group, which is seeking to portray itself as the farmer's party as EU elections approach on 6-9 June.