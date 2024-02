EU nature law still alive amid tensions on the Green Deal 100 days before election

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



A bill to restore at least 20% of the EU’s land and seas by 2030 got the final green light by the European Parliament on Tuesday, amid tensions within the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) group, which is seeking to portray itself as the farmer's party as EU elections approach on 6-9 June.