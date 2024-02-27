Ships hungry for biofuel to reduce EUA buying with break-even point from next year, say analysts

Published 10:32 on February 27, 2024 / Last updated at 10:32 on February 27, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping

The break-even point between the cost of biofuels and EUAs for the shipping sector is likely to occur as soon as next year, as purchasing greener alternatives to petroleum products becomes cheaper than the cost of carbon permits, according to market analysts.